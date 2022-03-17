Expand / Collapse search
Missouri police officer killed, another wounded in motel shootout, authorities say

Shoutout at Motel 6 in Bonne Terre left 1 officer and gunman dead, another officer wounded

By Stephen Sorace
A Missouri police officer was killed early Thursday in a motel shootout that left another officer wounded and a gunman dead, authorities said.

Two Bonne Terre police officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at a Motel 6 off Highway K just before 12:30 a.m., Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson told reporters at the scene.

As the officers approached a room where the disturbance was reported, a man came out and opened fire, striking both officers, FOX2 St. Louis reported. The officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

"This is a small town," Thompson told the station. "People don’t think incidents like this will happen, but you just never know."

An officer in his early 30s, who served on the force for about five years, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed that he later died. 

The other officer, a 28-year-old, was shot in a leg and airlifted to St. Louis Hospital, where he underwent surgery, the station reported. He is a 7-year member of the police force.

"Being a smaller town, a smaller police department, this is going to hit hard in their community for the days to come," Thompson said.

Officials didn’t immediately release the names of the officers or the suspect.

No further details about the shootout or the nature of the disturbance call were immediately given.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

Bonne Terre is located about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis. 

