Missouri
Published

Missouri man set to be executed in June for killing 2 Missouri jailers

MO man fatally shot 2 jail officers in attempt to free friend held at jail

Associated Press
The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday set a June execution date for man convicted of killing two Missouri jailers during a botched attempt to free a friend.

Michael Andrew Tisius is scheduled to be executed June 6 at the state prison in Bonne Terre for the shooting deaths of Randolph County jailers Jason Acton and Leon Egley.

In 2000, Tisius and Tracie Bulington entered the lobby of the jail in Huntsville, aiming to break out Bulington’s boyfriend, Roy Vance, prosecutors said. Tisius fired on the two officers, killing them. The plot failed because the intruders couldn’t find the cell keys.

A Missouri man is set to be executed in June for killing two Missouri jailers in an attempt to free his friend who was an inmate. 

Tisius and Bulington, were arrested on the day of the shootings in Wathena, Kan., about 130 mile west of Huntsville.

Defense attorneys had argued that Tisius intended only to order the jailers into a holding cell and free Vance and other inmates.

Bulington, and Vance are serving life sentences.