Missouri hit by tornados, quarter-sized hail, strong winds on Sunday

Tornados touched down throughout northern Missouri on Sunday along with quarter-inch-sized hail and strong winds of 50-60 mph.
Pictures posted by storm chasers showed structures ripped apart and tractors overturned as the storms rolled through parts of the state northeast of Kansas City.
One image of Purdin, a small town in northern Missouri, showed a torn-down building and debris spread out on the ground.
"If you live northeast of Purdin, MO TAKE SHELTER NOW!" the National Weather Service's Kansas City division tweeted shortly before 5 p.m. CT. "We are seeing a strong circulation on radar and it has been confirmed by the fire department."
Earlier in the day, a tornado touched down east of Purdin in Caldwell County around 3:30 p.m. CT, according to the National Weather Service.
It's unclear if the storms have resulted in any injuries or deaths.
A tornado watch is in effect for much of eastern Missouri through 10 p.m. CDT as severe thunderstorms are expected to move northeast into west-central Illinois this evening.