Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi
Published

Mississippi reserve deputy placed on leave after fatal church shooting

MS officer shot man in upper torso after altercation outside church

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A reserve deputy with a Mississippi sheriff's department has been placed on administrative leave after a weekend shooting that left a man dead.

Jones County reserve sheriff's Deputy Ryan Walters is on leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the department announced Wednesday.

The shooting happened Sunday night outside The Rock Church in Laurel.

MISSISSIPPI GOV. REEVES ISSUES EMERGENCY ORDER FOLLOWING SEVERE STORMS

A Mississippi reserve deputy has been put on leave after a church shooting over the weekend.

A Mississippi reserve deputy has been put on leave after a church shooting over the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walters, who is a member of the church and its security team, was involved in an altercation with James Corey Donald, 45, that resulted in Donald being shot, WDAM-TV reported.

After the incident, Sheriff Joe Berlin said a church security team member approached a man before the shooting, and an altercation ensued. The man allegedly reached for the security member’s gun, and a shot was fired, reportedly hitting the man in the upper torso.

The MBI confirmed Donald died Monday from his injuries.