Mississippi
Published

Mississippi woman arrested after allegedly shooting gun into car full of children

Suspect held on $400k bond and faces multiple felony charges

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A Gulfport, Mississippi, woman was arrested this week after allegedly firing a gun into a car full of children, according to reports.

The Gulfport Police Department, as reported by FOX 8 in New Orleans, said two women got into a fight on Monday evening on 6th Avenue.

Labrittani Watts of Gulfport, Mississippi was arrested after allegedly firing a gun inside a vehicle filled with children

Labrittani Watts of Gulfport, Mississippi was arrested after allegedly firing a gun inside a vehicle filled with children (Harrison County Jail)

During the fight, one of the women attempted to get into her vehicle and escape the scene with her three children inside.

But the other woman, Labrittani Watts, 22, allegedly brandished a gun and started shooting at the vehicle.

As Watts fired the gun, the other woman jumped out and into the path of the vehicle before getting run over.

Police (iStock)

Police (iStock) (iStock)

Although the woman was injured by getting run over by her own vehicle, no one was struck by Watts' gunfire, according to police.

Watts was arrested on felony charges of aggravated domestic assault and three counts of aggravated assault – one for each child. She was booked into the Harrison County Jail and held on $400,000 bond.

The suspect also had warrants out for her arrest from Biloxi and Mobile for charges such as credit card use with intent to defraud and petit larceny.

The investigation is active and police encourage anyone with information to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.