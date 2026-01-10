Mississippi man charged with murder after 6 killed in overnight shootings, including 7-year-old

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 24-year-old man is facing murder charges after six people were killed in a string of related shootings in northeast Mississippi, authorities said.

Daricka M. Moore was identified as the suspect in the attacks, which unfolded late Friday at three locations in Cedarbluff — a rural community located roughly 10 miles from West Point. Four of the victims were Moore’s family members. The youngest victim was his cousin, according to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott.

"I don’t know what kind of motive you could have to kill a 7-year-old," Scott said during a press conference Saturday.

Moore was booked into jail around 3:25 am early Saturday morning, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, a charge that could be elevated to capital murder, Scott and Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Woodruff said.

Authorities said additional murder charges may also be filed.

An investigation remains ongoing. A motive for the shootings is not yet clear.

According to online records in Clay County, Moore does not have a prior criminal history.

"A situation like this, you’ve got a family member attacking their own family," Scott said. "Whatever the reason is, we’re hoping that we’ll find out."

Early Saturday morning, Scott wrote about the incident in a social media post.

"Unfortunately, tonight we have dealt with tragedy in our community. Multiple innocent lives lost due to violence," Scott wrote. "We do have the individual in custody and no longer poses a threat to our community. I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers. Law enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible."

The Clay County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.