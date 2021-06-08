Missing UK woman Sarm Heslop has now been gone 3 months; lack of updates 'excruciating,' friends say

Sarm Heslop, the U.K. woman last seen at a U.S. Virgin Islands bar with her American boyfriend Ryan Bane, has been missing for three full months as of Tuesday.

Friends have said they do not believe she would have run away and gone into hiding on her own and are hoping that someone on St. John witnessed something that investigators can use to crack the case.

"Sarm has now been missing for three months, and the lack of news or information is excruciating for her family and friends back home," her friends said in a statement Tuesday. "We continue to do everything in our power to keep Sarm at the forefront of people's minds but ultimately we just want to know what has happened to her."

Heslop, 41, and Bane, 44, were seen leaving the 420 to Center bar and restaurant on St. John at around 10 p.m. on March 7. At 2:30 a.m., he called 911 to report her missing, although police have said they’re not sure she made it all the way back to his 47-foot catamaran, the Siren Song, in Frank Bay.

Police told him to contact the U.S. Coast Guard for a search and rescue mission in case she had fallen overboard. He waited 10 hours to do that. And although he has not been named a suspect or person of interest, he retained a high-powered local lawyer and refused to allow police to search his boat.

A large-scale search by land, air and sea turned up nothing.

Virgin Islands police reported no new updates in the case Tuesday, and they said a woman’s body found on the neighboring island of St. Croix last month was not her.

Neither Bane nor his attorney, David Cattie, responded to Fox News requests for comment on the three-month mark.

In May, Heslop’s friends announced a GoFundMe campaign to augment the $10,000 being offered by Crime Stoppers and to pay for any potential travel expenses for her family, should the need arise.

"Any funds not used for the reward or travel expenses will be donated to two charities that have helped us in the search for Sarm, and one charity close to Sarm’s heart: L B Trust Global, Coast Guard Foundation & Battersea," the friends said in a message posted to their website, FindSarm.com.

As of Tuesday, they had raised about £8,144, or roughly $15,000.

Heslop is described as an athletic Caucasian woman who stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with long brown hair and a tattoo on her shoulder of a seahorse, butterfly and flower.