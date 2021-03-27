US Virgin Islands search for Sarm Heslop continues, police aware of Siren Song whereabouts

U.S. Virgin Islands police searching for the missing Sarm Heslop told Fox News Saturday that they were aware of the whereabouts of her boyfriend Ryan Bane’s 47-foot catamaran, the Siren Song.

"We know where the Siren Song is located, and so we assume that where the Siren Song is, he’s also located in that area," U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department Commissioner Trevor Velinor said.

He said the boat remained located within his department’s jurisdiction but declined to specify where exactly. And he said he could not comment on reports that the FBI had launched a search of its own for Bane.

The FBI did not immediately confirm or deny the reporting, although a spokesperson confirmed earlier this week that the FBI was assisting in the missing person case.

Bane lifted anchor and departed from Frank Bay off St. John sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to local contacts. He runs a charter service based out of the nearby Cruz Bay.

His whereabouts had been unknown on Friday.

Bane is also a licensed pilot, according to his ex-wife, Corie Stevenson.

Velinor said the search for Heslop remained ongoing and renewed his appeal to the local community for help.

Authorities have investigated a number of locations she was believed to have visited shortly before her disappearance but said they hadn’t turned up anything yet.

Heslop and Bane were seen together around 10 p.m. on March 7 leaving a bar. They are believed to have returned to the Siren Song.

Bane woke up around 2:30 a.m. the next morning and called 911 to report that Heslop was no longer on the boat.

Police said he was advised to alert the U.S. Coast Guard but did not do so for roughly 10 hours.

Although he is not a suspect or person of interest, he has retained a high-powered local lawyer and refused to allow police to search his boat.

Neither Bane nor his attorney, David Cattie, responded to Fox News requests for comment about his location.