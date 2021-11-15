Missing NJ teen ran away after mom allegedly stabbed her and sprayed bleach in her eyes

The mom of a missing New Jersey teen has been charged with child endangerment for horrific acts of abuse – after her daughter was found at a homeless shelter in Manhattan.

Jamie Moore, 40, was arrested Nov. 12 on two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. She's accused of physically abusing and neglecting Jashyah Moore, 14.

"Jamie Moore did endanger the welfare of the victim … specifically by stabbing the victim to her shoulder causing a laceration that is still visible, spraying bleach in her eyes, pulling her braids out, striking her in the head with a frying pan, striking her with blue hangers [and] striking her with a broom handle," according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News.

The daughter also reported that her mom had placed her "knees on her neck and back causing her to struggle to breathe and striking her repeatedly," the complaint says of the abuse that has occurred over the past two years.



Jamie Moore reported her daughter missing Oct. 14, after she sent her to pick up groceries at a local deli and the girl returned without the family's food benefits card. Her mother told her to retrace her steps and not to come back until she found the card, the girl told detectives.

"I haven't slept, I haven't ate," Jamie Moore told NBC New York insisting that her daughter had been abducted. "Imagine if it was your child missing, how would you feel?"

Police canvassed the neighborhood, posted missing person flyers and offered a $15,000 reward for information to help locate Jashyah Moore.

The extensive investigation that involved assistance from city, state and federal agencies tracked the girl to a homeless shelter in Manhattan on Friday.

The teen told detectives that her mom had allegedly assaulted her after she lost the card. "The victim stated that she left and knew she could not go back home because her mom would beat her and leave her all bruised up," court papers allege.

Jashyah Moore told detectives that she was "forced to cook" otherwise she and her 3-year-old brother wouldn't eat.

Her mother allegedly sent her out to panhandle and beat her if she didn't return with enough money, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The young girl wanted to go to school, she said, but her mom refused to enroll her, the papers allege.

Jamie Moore, who is currently in custody, is due Wednesday in Essex County Court. Her lawyer couldn't immediately be identified.

The teen and her 3-year-old brother were both placed with New Jersey's Division of Child Protection and Permanency.