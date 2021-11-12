Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

Missing NJ teen Jashyah Moore to reunite with family after vanishing for nearly one month

The 14-year-old teen was discovered unharmed in Harlem on Thursday

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
A New Jersey teenager was found Thursday night in New York City after missing for nearly a month. Fourteen-year-old Jashyah Moore was found safe in Harlem and was taken into care by the Essex County prosecutor's office.

According to Essex County, New Jersey, prosecutor Ted Stevens, Moore was staying at a shelter in Brooklyn but was found in Harlem. 

Stevens, who was appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018, says uniting Moore with her family safe and unharmed could not have been done without the teamwork and "all-hands-on-deck" effort of law enforcement partners, citizens and news outlets. 

Jashaya Moore/ Jamie Moore 

Jashaya Moore/ Jamie Moore  (EOPD Facebook page)

ESSEX COUNTY PROSECUTORS WILL LEAD PROBE OF MISSING NN TEEN, 14, WHO MYSTERIOUSLY VANISHED LAST MONTH

Police departments that assisted included East Orange, Orange and Elizabeth of New Jersey, the New York City Police Department, New Jersey's State Police Human Trafficking Unit and Essex County's Criminal Investigation federal bureau.

"There was a missing young African American girl, and you continued to make sure that [the investigation] received the proper attention," Stevens said as he addressed the media during a press conference Friday

Stevens commended the public's use of social media to increase awareness of Jashyah's near month-long absence from her family. 

Jamie Moore speaks during a Nov. 5 press conference with the East Orange Police Department 

Jamie Moore speaks during a Nov. 5 press conference with the East Orange Police Department  (EOPD Facebook page)

REWARD FOR MISSING NEW JERSEY 14-YEAR-OLD REACHES $15K

It was indicated that the reward money for Moore's discovery, which increased to $20,000, has yet to be claimed by those who brought Moore to safety. Essex County Crime Stoppers program is offering the reward.

Morre was first reported missing Oct. 14. A deli store surveillance video showing the East Orange teen and a man who paid for her merchandise was released the same day she was reported missing. 

Stevens said Moore will be reunited with her family Friday after being in the care of the county prosecutor's office since Thursday.

"This is a perfect example of the potential to have a positive outcome when we come together to work as a whole community," Stevens said.