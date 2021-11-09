Reward for missing New Jersey 14-year-old reaches $15K

The reward for information that could help lead police to missing New Jersey 14-year-old Jashyah Moore's location has reached $15,000, thanks to an anonymous donor.

Moore was last seen on Oct. 14 around 10 a.m. EST, when she walked to Poppie’s Deli Store at 520 Central Avenue in East Orange, New Jersey.

"An anonymous local business owner has donated $5,000 to the reward in the search for Jashyah Moore," the East Orange Police Department said in a Nov. 6 Facebook post.

Jashyah's mother, Jamie Moore, went to Poppie's Deli Store twice on Oct. 14 — once around 7:30 a.m. and again around 10 a.m. Jamie Moore sent her daughter back to the store after Jashyah said she lost the credit card she had brought to the deli. Her mother told her to retrace her steps, which is the last time Jamie saw her daughter, East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi said during a Nov. 5 press conference.

Security footage from Poppie's Deli Store on Oct. 14 appears to show the teenager entering the store with an adult male "who paid for her items," but does not appear to show her leaving the store with the same male, Bindi explained at the time.

Jamie Moore appeared teary-eyed at the press conference when she walked reporters through the events on Oct. 14.

"I gave her my card. She went to the store. When Jashayah came back, she said, ‘Mommy, I lost the card,' so I said, ‘Well, baby, backtrack your steps because you lost it before and found it, so it's probably right outside, or when it went it your pocket, it probably fell out.' So she did. She backtracked her steps. That was the last time I saw her."

Her mother added that the 14-year-old is a "smart girl" and a "homebody" who would not "go off with anyone."

"I cannot imagine what she might be going through … being away from us this long," a distraught Jamie said during the conference.

Jamie told WPIX that her daughter was called to testify against her estranged husband, who was arrested in 2020 for simple assault, regarding a domestic violence incident, though prosecutors told the news website that they don't believe the incident is related to Jashyah's disappearance.

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program offered an initial $10,000 reward for information leading to Jashyah's location on Nov. 5.

Authorities on Saturday searched Monte Irvin Orange Park, which is located near the deli Moore walked to before she went missing, Chief Phyllis Bindi told New Jersey news website NJ.com.

Moore is 5 ft. 5 in. and weighs about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black jacket and black boots, according to police.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the teenager's location to contact the East Orange Police Department at 973-266-5041, 973-266-5030 or 973-266-5060.