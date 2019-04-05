Missing mother’s estranged husband, woman charged with murder, New York City police say

A missing Staten Island mother’s estranged husband and a woman were charged with murder Friday, New York police said.

Jeanine Cammarata’s estranged husband Michael Cammarata, 32, and Ayisha Egea were charged with second-degree murder, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea tweeted. Egea is allegedly Cammarata's current girlfriend, WABC reported. SI Live reported she and Michael Cammarata were also charged with "concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence."

“The investigation into the disappearance of Jeanine Cammarata is now officially a murder investigation,” Shea tweeted.

On Thursday, authorities discovered remains at a storage facility in the Arden Heights section of Staten Island. Police sources confirmed to the New York Post that the remains belonged to the missing mother of three.

Family and friends became worried about Jeanine Cammarata, 37, after she failed to show up to work on Tuesday at Public School 29 and at her second job at a Dollar Store, police said. She was last seen at work on Friday, March 29 and was scheduled to be off on Monday. She was last seen alive at about 9 p.m. Saturday at her boyfriend’s home in the borough’s New Springville neighborhood, police said.

Michael Cammarata was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault, harassment and stalking for a past incident involving Jeanine Cammarata, police told Fox News.

Police were still looking for Jeanine Cammarata's vehicle, a white 2017 Chevy Cruz with the license plate HSK8417. Her children were placed in protective custody, CBS New York reported.

