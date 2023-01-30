Missing Maryland woman’s body found in park a month after disappearing, police investigating as murder

The body of a missing Maryland woman has been found murdered in a park nearly a month after she disappeared, authorities said Sunday.

Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, of Rockville, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30, the Montgomery County Department of Police said. She was reported missing on Jan. 2.

On Saturday, officers were called to the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park around 2 p.m. for a report of a "suspicious situation" and found the body of a female.

Officials determined the body belonged to Chavez-Dominguez and said that the case was being investigated as a homicide.

A medical examiner was conducting an autopsy to officially determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have released few details but previously said that a witness claimed to have seen Chavez-Dominguez leaving her apartment complex with a Hispanic male on Dec. 31.

On Sunday, police said no suspects were currently in custody as they continue to investigate the case as a homicide.

No further details were immediately available.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the homicide to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 was offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspect.