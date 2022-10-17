Missing Kentucky mom Crystal Rogers: FBI returns to farm where woman was last seen

The FBI on Monday returned to the Kentucky property where missing mom Crystal Rogers was last seen in 2015, as the agency pursues any additional tips regarding the young woman’s disappearance.

Agents from the FBI’s Louisville Field Office traveled to 345 Paschal Ballard Lane in Bardstown, Kentucky early Monday morning to conduct "judicially authorized activity" related to Rogers’ July 2015 disappearance, the bureau announced on Twitter.

Rogers was 35-years-old when she was last seen on July 3, 2015, at the Paschal Ballard Lane address where a farm owned by the family of Roger’s boyfriend at the time, Brooks Houck, is located, local news station WDRB.com reported. Houck was the father of one of Rogers’ children and was allegedly the last person to have seen the woman before she disappeared.

Rogers’ mother reported her missing on July 5, 2015. That same day, Rogers’ red Chevrolet Impala was discovered with a flat tire along the Bluegrass Parkway, with her cell phone, purse and keys inside.

The FBI took over as the lead agency investigating the case in 2020, when over 150 law enforcement officers began conducting interviews and executing several federal search warrants in a quest for answers.

The FBI also previously launched a website dedicated to sharing information about the case.

The agency is asking anyone with information related to the case to submit tips at http://crystalrogerstaskforce.com or call 502-263-6000.