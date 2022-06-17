Missing Harmony Montgomery: What did investigators find at her father's former apartment?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New Hampshire tenant living in an apartment that once belonged to the dad and stepmom of missing Harmony Montgomery has revealed some of the items searched earlier this week by an FBI-led search team.

Investigators visited the 644 Union Street apartment in Manchester on Tuesday as part of the ongoing search for Harmony.

A spokesperson for the Hillsborough County District Attorney’s Office warned against speculating about the significance of the evidence authorities were seen carrying out of the home. After investigators left the scene Wednesday, he said they would not be releasing any additional information, citing the ongoing probe.

Photos and videos show investigators removed a refrigerator and other evidence and looked under a manhole cover outside.

The current tenant, identified only as "Ginger," told Boston 25 News that investigators took the fridge, doorknobs and faucets and replaced them all with new ones. She said they also looked closely in the bedroom closet and cut out bathroom drywall to examine the pipes.

When Fox News Digital reached out to a number listed for the address, a man who answered the phone hung up after the reporter identified himself.

Ginger told Boston 25 that she believed the refrigerator had already been replaced in the time since Harmony’s dad and stepmom moved out.

Harmony, now 8, went missing from her father’s custody in 2019, according to authorities, but a missing person report wasn’t filed until late last year when her noncustodial mother learned she had never been registered to attend school in her father’s hometown.

Adam Montgomery, a violent ex-con and drug addict, had claimed he last saw Harmony after giving her over to her biological mother, Crystal Sorey, around Thanksgiving 2019 – a story police say is a lie. He is facing child abuse charges for allegedly giving the girl a black eye before she went missing and is accused of stonewalling investigators as they continue to search for the missing child.

Adam Montgomery has been held without bail since January but has not been charged in direct connection with Harmony’s disappearance.

His estranged wife and Harmony’s stepmom, Kayla Montgomery, faces fraud and other charges after allegedly collecting food stamps in the girl’s name for months after she last saw her and again for lying to the grand jury.

A Massachusetts court’s decision to grant him custody of the girl despite his criminal past prompted a state review and calls for reform in how the state handles child welfare cases. New Hampshire authorities have also called for reforms.

Anyone with information on Harmony Montgomery is asked to call the tip line at 603-203-6060.