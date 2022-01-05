Missing Harmony Montgomery: Timeline of New Hampshire girl's disappearance

New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has been missing since September 2019, and police are asking for anyone with details about her to come forward.

No tip is too small, according to investigators, who set up a dedicated 24/7 tip line at 603-203-6060 for potential witnesses.

On Tuesday, police in her hometown of Manchester, New Hampshire, arrested her father Adam on child abuse and endangerment charges in connection with a 2019 incident that left the partially blind little girl with a black eye as well as his failure to divulge her whereabouts to authorities when they contacted him last week.

Harmony is about four feet tall and weighs around 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Because of visual impairments, she should be wearing glasses. She’s blind in her right eye.

Here’s a timeline of events:

September 2014

Adam Montgomery pleads guilty to charges of larceny, carrying a firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building in an armed robbery during which he allegedly shot a man in the head.

Harmony is around four months old. Montgomery receives a sentence of 18 months behind bars, according to the Essex County Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

July 2018

Crystal Sorey loses custody of Harmony in Massachusetts, in part due to struggles with substance abuse.

Harmony begins bouncing in and out of foster care.

Between February and June 2019

Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, secures custody of his daughter, taking her out of Massachusetts’ foster care system. The exact date is redacted in adoption documents given to Blair and Johnathon Miller, who took in Harmony’s brother Jamison on June 7.

"From night one, in the bedroom, he asked where Harmony was going to sleep," Johnathon Miller told Fox News Digital.

Around April 21, 2019

Harmony’s biological mother, Crystal Sorey, who did not have custody of Harmony, speaks with her daughter over FaceTime for the last time.

Sorey later told investigators her daughter "seemed frightened" during the call.

July 2019

Adam Montgomery allegedly punches Harmony, who is visually impaired and blind in one eye, in the face, leaving her with a black eye. But police weren’t told about this until more than two years later, according to an arrest affidavit released on Jan. 5, 2022.

His uncle, Kevin Montgomery, told police about the incident in December 2021. At least two other family members knew of the black eye – Adam Montgomery’s wife, Kayla, and his brother, Michael, according to the affidavit.

Aug. 16, 2019

The Millers meet Sorey for the first time and offer to adopt Harmony if the need ever arises, according to Johnathon Miller.

They discuss Jamison’s strong bond with his sister and exchange numbers with Sorey, remaining in regular contact ever since, following up on Harmony and giving her updates on Jamison. They also frequently sought to connect the siblings over FaceTime, but each time Sorey told them Adam Montgomery wasn’t answering her.

November 2019

The Millers legally adopt Jamison. They also reach out to Sorey and say they want to send Harmony a Christmas gift from her little brother, but she tells them she’s again unable to reach Montgomery.

June 2020

Around the time of Harmony’s sixth birthday, Sorey tells the Millers she hasn't been able to reach Montgomery or her daughter.

July 2020

The Millers again make clear they are willing to adopt Harmony if there is a need.

March 7, 2021

Jamison asks his adoptive parents if they can adopt Harmony.

"I want to call her a Miller too," Johnathon Miller quoted his son as saying at the time.

Between October and November 2021

Adam Montgomery splits with his wife, Kayla, and checks into a sober house.

He later moved to Maine with another woman, according to court documents, based on Kayla Montgomery’s statements to investigators.

June 2021

With Harmony’s seventh birthday approaching, the Millers are still sending pictures of Jamison to Sorey and asking about the girl’s whereabouts. She tells them that on the child’s birthday, she woke up crying and said she wished her ex would stop avoiding her.

The Millers celebrated Harmony’s birthday with cupcakes and sang "Happy Birthday," still having never met her.

July 29, 2021

Sorey tells the Millers that she finally found Montgomery, but he immediately blocked her on social media, according to Johnathon Miller.

September 2021

Johnathon Miller says Sorey told him she’d made contact with one of Montgomery’s aunts, who told her she hadn’t seen Harmony since some point in 2019.

Shortly afterward, she reportedly saw Montgomery posting a lot of his belongings on Facebook Marketplace.

Sept. 16, 2021

The Millers begin attempting to contact Adam and Kayla Montgomery over Facebook but have no luck.

Blair Miller, a Washington-based news anchor for Boston 25, reaches out to New Hampshire’s Division for Children, Youth and Families. Sorey later tells them she finally heard back from the agency.

Nov. 16, 2021

Sorey discusses filing a missing person report for Harmony with the Millers.

Nov. 18, 2021

Manchester school officials reveal they have no records that Harmony has ever been enrolled there. Sorey reports Harmony missing to the Manchester Police Department.

The Millers again offer to take Harmony into emergency foster care if needed.

Dec. 27, 2021

New Hampshire’s Division of Children, Youth and Families notifies police that it is unable to locate Harmony

As a result, police officially open an investigation into her whereabouts and discover she "had not been physically seen since October/November 2019." She was supposed to be in her father’s care the entire time.

Dec. 30, 2021

Montgomery’s brother and uncle tell police they have concerns about Harmony’s welfare.

Kevin Montgomery, Adam Montgomery’s uncle, said around the time of the alleged 2019 assault he saw Harmony with a black eye. He told police that his nephew told him, "I bashed her around the house" as punishment after her little brother started crying.

He also told police he hadn’t seen his nephew or Harmony since a few months after that incident.

Dec. 31, 2021

Adam Montgomery’s estranged wife Kayla tells police she last saw Harmony near the end of 2019, when her husband said he was dropping her off with her biological mother, Sorey.

Police said the couple’s three other children were "all presently accounted for."

Kayla Montgomery also said she saw Harmony with the black eye in 2019 and that her husband allegedly blamed it on one of their other children.

Also on Dec. 31, police finally find Adam Montgomery and his new girlfriend sleeping in a car off Harvell Street in Manchester.

After police questioned Montgomery, they alleged he gave them contradictory statements – including first claiming to have recently spoken to Harmony and then backtracking to say the last time was when he claimed Sorey picked her up around Thanksgiving 2019.

Then he allegedly stopped answering questions and told investigators, "I have nothing else to say … If I’m not under arrest, I’m leaving."

The Manchester Police Department publicly declares Harmony a missing child and asks for help from the public.

Jan. 2, 2022

Manchester Police visit a home where Adam and Harmony Montgomery once lived.

Authorities later said it had since changed hands, and the new homeowner was cooperating with investigators.

Jan. 3, 2022

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg holds a news conference asking for the public to come forward with any tips that could help find Harmony.

He announced a 24-hour police hotline to be manned by detectives at all times for anyone with information that may crack the case: 603-203-6060. Two local businesses and the Manchester Crimeline offer a reward of $12,500 for information that brings Harmony home.

Jan. 4, 2022

Police arrest Montgomery in connection with the alleged 2019 black eye and on child welfare charges.

The search for Harmony is still ongoing, and the reward is increased to $33,000 and continues to climb.

Jan. 5, 2022

Montgomery waives his bail hearing and agrees to be held in preventive detention at the Hillsborough County House of Justice.

The judge granted his petition for a public defender.