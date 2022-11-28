Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's remains found in landfill, FBI says

Quinton Simon was reported missing on Oct. 5 by his mother, who has since been arrested for murder

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Missing Quinton Simon: Chatham County investigators search landfill

Georgia police officials said Tuesday they had reason to believe Quinton Simon's body was discarded in a "specific dumpster" and transported to a local landfill by "regular means."

Investigators confirmed through DNA analysis that bones found at a landfill on Nov. 18 in Savannah, Georgia, belong to missing toddler Quinton Smith, the FBI's Atlanta field office said Monday. 

The 20-month-old boy was originally reported missing on the morning of Oct. 5 by his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, who has since been arrested and charged with malice murder, concealing the death of another person, and other charges. 

Little Quinton Simon went missing in Savannah, Georgia, Oct. 5 and his mother, Leilani Simon, was arrested for his death. 

Little Quinton Simon went missing in Savannah, Georgia, Oct. 5 and his mother, Leilani Simon, was arrested for his death.  (Facebook/Mark Sims for Fox News Digital)

The little boy's remains were found on Nov. 18 following a 30-day search through the Superior Landfill, a process that authorities called "more grueling than anyone could have imagined." 

During that search, investigators combed through 1.2 million pounds of trash in "grueling and hazardous" working conditions. 

Leilani Simon, 22, is charged with malice murder in her 20-month-old son's death. 

Leilani Simon, 22, is charged with malice murder in her 20-month-old son's death.  (Chatham County Police Department)

Mother of Quinton Simon, Leilani Simon is photographed leaving her house on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. 

Mother of Quinton Simon, Leilani Simon is photographed leaving her house on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.  (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital)

Leilani Simon was identified as a prime suspect early in the investigation and was arrested on Nov. 21. 

Her son was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct. 5 at a home in Savannah, where he lived with his mom, mom's boyfriend, maternal grandparents, and siblings. 

Leilani Simon told a police dispatcher later that morning that she awoke to find her son gone and believed someone had entered the room and taken him, according to local news outlet WCJL. 

A pair of baby photos of toddler Quinton Simon, whose remains were found in a Georgia landfill on Nov. 18. 

A pair of baby photos of toddler Quinton Simon, whose remains were found in a Georgia landfill on Nov. 18.  (Chatham Police Department)

Law enforcement officers from the FBI, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Natural resources, and other agencies assisted in the investigation and search for the toddler. 

The Chatham County District Attorney is prosecuting Simon for murder and other charges. 

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest