Georgia
Missing Georgia man found dead in pond

64-year-old Hussein Esmail of Marietta, GA, had been missing for 2 weeks

Associated Press
A suburban Atlanta man who has been missing for nearly two weeks has been found dead in a pond.

The body of Hussein Esmail, a 64-year-old Marietta resident, was found Thursday in Roswell, WAGA-TV reports.

An Atlanta-area man was found dead in a Roswell, Georgia, pond after having been missing for two weeks.

Esmail had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder with cognitive decline. Police say there are no indications of criminal activity, but plan an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

He was last seen on Nov. 11, when police spoke with him two times near the Chattahoochee River in Roswell. Officers say Esmail told them he knew the area and wanted to walk home by himself. After a medical evaluation, police let him walk away.

Later searches for the man were unsuccessful.