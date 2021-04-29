Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado
Published

Missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew's 50th birthday approaches

Suzanne Morphew was last seen on Mother’s Day – May 10, 2020, when she left for a bike ride.

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In the week of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew’s 50th birthday, a stone statue and memorial plaque appeared near the scene of where her bicycle was found last year, according to local reports.

The statue once belonged to Morphew’s mother and had later been displayed at the family’s Chaffee County, Colo., home, according to Fox 21 reporter Lauren Scharf. She said it had been placed at the new location by Barry Morphew, the missing woman’s husband, and their children.

Along with the statue, a plaque reads "In memory of a loving mother."

It comes shortly before Morphew would have been missing for a full year.

MISSING COLORADO MOM SUZANNE MORPHEW: WHAT WE KNOW

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation into her disappearance, said the case remained a priority in a November 2020 statement, six months after she vanished.

Barry Morphew said investigators are trying to blame him for the May 10 disappearance of his wife, Suzanne.

Barry Morphew said investigators are trying to blame him for the May 10 disappearance of his wife, Suzanne. (Courtesy of Suzanne Morphew's Family)

"Suzanne is missing," Sheriff John Spezze said at the time. "We in law enforcement hope for the best but prepare for the worst.  The worst-case scenario is that something unlawful occurred, and as such we go about our investigation ensuring we are working within the rules of law and treating everything we learn as potential evidence for court."

SUZANNE MORPHEW'S COLORADO HOME PUT ON MARKET AS INVESTIGATION INTO DISAPPEARANCE COOLS

She was last seen on Mother’s Day – May 10, 2020, when she left for a bike ride.

Her bike was recovered just a half-mile from the home, but investigators, despite following up on hundreds of tips and spending thousands of hours searching, never uncovered her whereabouts.

Chaffee County community members plan to hold a vigil event Friday at 7 p.m. to mark her birthday and another is planned for May 2 in her home state of Indiana, according to Fox 21.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Morphew’s family did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News.

Your Money