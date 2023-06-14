Missing Chicago man's family suspects 'foul play' after he disappeared from concert

A Chicago man's family suspects "foul play" after he disappeared from a concert on Monday evening at a trendy venue called the Salt Shed in the former Morton Salt packaging warehouse.

Noah Enos, 26, was at the concert with a coworker and had been in touch with friends via text and Snapchat around 9 p.m. until his phone died around 10 p.m., according to his family.

Enos' coworker told his family that he went to the bathroom around 10 p.m., "and when he got out, he couldn't find Noah," Enos' mother, Lee Anne Chapin, told Fox News Digital.

"His story is that when he couldn't find Noah, he took an Uber home," Chapin continued, adding that her son lived about 15 minutes away from the venue north of downtown Chicago with his girlfriend and his brother.

He and his coworker had walked from Enos' home to a bar, and then they went to the concert.

"He could have walked home," Chapin said. "He never called [his girlfriend]. She was up all night."

Enos' mother contacted AT&T, which apparently told her that his last messages and calls were sent around 5 p.m. that Monday, even though his friends have text messages from Enos time-stamped between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Enos texted a friend around 8 p.m. saying he was "up here at the front" of the venue. He texted that same friend around 9 p.m., but the friend never heard from him again after that.

His girlfriend drove to the venue around 4 a.m. the next day searching for Enos when she did not hear from him all evening, Chapin explained.

"All this stuff makes me nervous because it's just like foul play.… Things are not adding up," she said, adding that Enos' friends said he looked "fine" and not intoxicated at the show.

"And it's weird that he never – he knows his girlfriend's number by heart, so even if he lost his phone, why didn't he get in touch with her? Why didn't he walk home?" Chapin said.

Enos has been living in Chicago for about a year and worked at a restaurant. He also did some graphic design work for a T-shirt company, his mother said.

Enos' brother filed a missing persons report with the Chicago Police Department. Anyone with information about Enos' whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.