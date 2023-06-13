Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Virginia man accused of murdering 4-year-old son slams law enforcement

Cory Bigsby's attorney maintains his innocence, says they are 'deeply disturbed' by authorities' actions

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
A Virginia grand jury has indicted the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby on charges of murder and tampering with a body.

Cory Bigsby, 43, previously told police that he last saw his son at a Norfolk apartment complex in February 2022 around 2 a.m., but former Hampton Police Department Chief Mark Talbot said during a press conference at the time that the information Bigsby provided was "not reliable."

Bigsby's attorney, Amina Matheny-Willard, maintains his innocence.

"We maintain Cory Bigsby’s innocence and we are deeply, deeply disturbed by the unconstitutional and coercive actions taken by the Commonwealth through its agents at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail," Matheny-Willard said in a statement to 13NEWSNOW.

MISSING CODI BIGSBY: 4-YEAR-OLD'S FATHER ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH CHILD NEGLECT, VIRGINIA POLICE SAY

Cory Bigsby (Hampton PD)

Cory Bigsby is accused of murdering his 4-year-old son in Virginia. (Hampton PD)

She added that she "will be filing a federal lawsuit against the Hampton Roads Regional Jail at the conclusion of the criminal cases."

PORTLAND SERIAL KILLER FEARS: DOZENS OF MISSING WOMEN, GIRLS RAISE ‘RED FLAGS,’ COLD-CASE EXPERT SAYS

Missing Codi Bigsby of Virginia (Hampton Police Department)

Missing Codi Bigsby of Virginia (Hampton Police Department)

Bigsby was initially indicted in July 2022 on 30 counts of child abuse relating to Codi and his three siblings, as WAVY-TV first reported. He has been in jail since then.

JORAN VAN DER SLOOT CASE: NATALEE HOLLOWAY SUSPECT PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO EXTORTION, WIRE FRAUD CHARGES

The two new indictments filed on June 5 allege that Bigsby, an Army veteran, murdered his son and then attempted to conceal his body to prevent detection of a crime.

Missing Codi Bigsby of Virginia (Hampton Police Department)

Cody Bigsby's whereabouts remain unknown, though the 4-year-old is presumed dead. (Hampton Police Department)

Codi's whereabouts remain unknown, though the 4-year-old is presumed dead. Norfolk locals held a vigil for the missing boy on Saturday after the new charges were made public.

