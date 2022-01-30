Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst jumps to her death from New York City condo building

Kryst jumped from the 29th floor of the 60-story Orion condominium building, according to police

By Paul Best | Fox News
Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Cheslie Kryst, the 30-year-old winner of Miss USA 2019, jumped to her death from the 29th floor of the Orion condominium building on Sunday morning, according to the NYPD

Police were called to the 60-story high-rise in the theater district of Manhattan at 7:05 a.m. on a report that a woman jumped from a terrace. 

Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst competes in the Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. December 8, 2019. Picture taken December 8, 2019. 

Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst competes in the Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. December 8, 2019. Picture taken December 8, 2019.  (Reuters/Elijah Nouvelage)

The NYPD said that they suspect Kryst's death was a suicide, but the medical examiner will ultimately rule on the cause of death after an autopsy. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Kryst, who won Miss USA in 2019, was a former civil litigation attorney who received her MBA and law degree from Wake Forest University. 

Host Steve Harvey reacts to a joke by Miss USA Cheslie Kryst during the Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. December 8, 2019. 

Host Steve Harvey reacts to a joke by Miss USA Cheslie Kryst during the Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. December 8, 2019.  (Reuters/Elijah Nouvelage)

Her family said in a statement on Sunday that Kryst "embodied love and served others." 

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," her family said. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined." 

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in New York.  

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kryst worked as an entertainment news correspondent for Extra TV, where she was nominated for an Emmy. 

"Our hearts are broken," Extra TV said in a statement. "Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff.  Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends." 

Just hours before Kryst died, she posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, "May this day bring you rest and peace."

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

