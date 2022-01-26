Former Miss America contestant's husband shot dead in Alabama with child nearby: reports

The husband of former Miss America contestant Christine Kozlowski Hand was shot dead in Alabama last week – just two days after the couple announced they were expecting a second child, according to reports.

Tommy Hand, 37, was fatally shot around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Montgomery and was soon pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

What prompted the shooting was not immediately clear.

A suspect, identified as Jeremiah Walker, 17, was later arrested and charged with capital murder, according to Montgomery police.

The shooting occurred in front of the couple's son Roman, according to The Sun.

Christine, 33 – who represented Mississippi at the 2009 pageant in Las Vegas after winning the state title in 2008 – and Tommy Hand, already parents of a 2-year-old boy, had just announced on social media that they were expecting another child in August.

TWO ST. LOUIS POLICE OFFICERS SHOT, WOUNDED PURSUING VEHICLE IN FERGUSON: AUTHORITIES

"Thank you for all of the thoughts and prayers during this time of the passing of my husband Tommy Hand. I feel the love and support from everyone," Christine wrote Sunday on Facebook.

Derek Arnoult, who was friends with Tommy, said the tragedy was "hard to understand."

"This is a hard hit but this man preached the word [with] his heart and soul," Arnoult told Fox News Digital. "It was an honor to know him. He helped me through dark times and good times. He definitely was heaven sent."

MAN CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER, TEEN RELEASED IN TEXAS GAS STATION TRIPLE MURDER CASE

Tommy was a former competitive bodybuilder who won a Mr. New Orleans title and ran a nutrition company.

"I started this company to be able to use my own products so that I am sure of what I am putting into my body," he wrote in Hand Nutrition's mission statement. "Train hard and live healthy."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

At the Miss America pageant in 2009, Christine Hand won the swimsuit competition, according to a news release by her college at the time, the University of Southern Mississippi.

Like her husband, she also runs a nutrition company called MSMS Nutrition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday, Christine thanked the "loyal and cherished customers" of her husband's company, saying that the company would relocate to her hometown of Biloxi, Mississippi.

"We ask that you stick with us as this will be our only means of support for our son and baby to be," she wrote. "We need your support now more than ever."