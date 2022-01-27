Fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera honored with miles-long procession, hundreds flock to St. Patrick's Cathedral

NEW YORK CITY – Fallen New York City police officer Jason Rivera, one of two killed earlier this month in the line of duty, was honored Thursday morning with a cross-borough procession that culminated with fellow cops lining the streets surrounding St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where loved ones and supporters would gather to say their final goodbyes.

Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue was a sea of blue on Thursday as the hearse carrying 22-year-old Rivera’s remains pulled up to uniformed officers saluting the fallen NYPD hero. The vehicle was escorted by police as it traveled to the historic cathedral from a funeral home in the Bronx’s Riverdale, and passed traffic stopped in all directions along the way.

Bagpipes blared as the officer’s coffin was carried into the cathedral, where visitation was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. A funeral will be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Friday morning.

Rivera and Wilbert Mora, 27, were shot Friday evening while responding to a report of a domestic violence incident in Harlem involving a mother and her adult son, Lashawn McNeil.

Along with a third officer, the pair met with the woman and had begun to approach the back bedroom, where they were told McNeil was staying. As they approached, McNeil opened fire and struck Rivera and Mora. The third officer returned fire and critically injured McNeil.

Rivera died Friday shortly after the shooting.

Mora, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. He donated his organs and was ultimately able to save five lives. Services have been scheduled for Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, and will also be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

McNeil allegedly used a high-capacity magazine and a Glock handgun, both of which were found to have been stolen. He died from his injuries on Monday.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.