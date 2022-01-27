Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera honored with miles-long procession, hundreds flock to St. Patrick's Cathedral

NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora died after they were shot by a domestic violence suspect

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones , Michael Ruiz | Fox News
A wake is held for fallen NYPD officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral Video

A wake is held for fallen NYPD officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral

NEW YORK CITY – Fallen New York City police officer Jason Rivera, one of two killed earlier this month in the line of duty, was honored Thursday morning with a cross-borough procession that culminated with fellow cops lining the streets surrounding St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where loved ones and supporters would gather to say their final goodbyes. 

Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue was a sea of blue on Thursday as the hearse carrying 22-year-old Rivera’s remains pulled up to uniformed officers saluting the fallen NYPD hero. The vehicle was escorted by police as it traveled to the historic cathedral from a funeral home in the Bronx’s Riverdale, and passed traffic stopped in all directions along the way. 

SLAIN NYPD OFFICER TOLD STUDENTS AT HIS HIGH SCHOOL TO 'STAY STRONG' IN 2017 VIDEO

Second officer in Harlem shooting dies: NYPD Video

Bagpipes blared as the officer’s coffin was carried into the cathedral, where visitation was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. A funeral will be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Friday morning. 

Rivera and Wilbert Mora, 27, were shot Friday evening while responding to a report of a domestic violence incident in Harlem involving a mother and her adult son, Lashawn McNeil. 

SLAIN NYPD OFFICER WILBERT MORA’S ORGAN DONATIONS SAVE 5 LIVES: ‘SOMEBODY DID RECEIVE THIS HERO’S HEART’

Fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera honored with St. Patrick’s Cathedral visitation Video

Along with a third officer, the pair met with the woman and had begun to approach the back bedroom, where they were told McNeil was staying. As they approached, McNeil opened fire and struck Rivera and Mora. The third officer returned fire and critically injured McNeil. 

Rivera died Friday shortly after the shooting.

  Image 1 of 7

    Procession for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera. (WABC-TV)

  Image 2 of 7

    Procession for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera. He died Friday shortly after the shooting, while his partner succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. (WABC-TV)

  Image 3 of 7

    Hundreds of police officers waited outside the Midtown church and held a moment of silence as Rivera's casket was carried inside. (Fox News Digital)

  Image 4 of 7

    Procession along NYC's Fifth Avenue for fallen Officer Jason Rivera, Thursday Jan. 27, 2022. (WABC-TV)

  Image 5 of 7

    Procession for fallen Officer Jason Rivera (WABC-TV)

  Image 6 of 7

    Procession for fallen Officer Jason Rivera (WABC-TV)

  Image 7 of 7

    Procession for fallen Officer Jason Rivera (WABC-TV)

Mora, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. He donated his organs and was ultimately able to save five lives. Services have been scheduled for Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, and will also be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. 

McNeil allegedly used a high-capacity magazine and a Glock handgun, both of which were found to have been stolen. He died from his injuries on Monday. 

Your Money