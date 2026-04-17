Minnesota prosecutor charges ICE agent in gun incident as Savanah Hernandez case remains uncharged

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A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is facing felony charges in Minnesota after prosecutors said he pointed a gun at two people during a highway confrontation.

This comes as no charges have been filed in the separate attack on Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced charges Thursday against ICE agent Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. tied to a Feb. 5 incident on Highway 62 in Minneapolis as part of the broader "Operation Metro Surge" federal immigration crackdown that drew protests and scrutiny in the Twin Cities.

Morgan "sped up, pulled alongside the vehicle, matched its speed, opened his window and pointed his duty weapon directly at both victims," Moriarty said during a press conference.

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According to a criminal complaint, the incident unfolded around 4:20 p.m. near the Interstate 35W interchange as traffic slowed to a single lane. Prosecutors said Morgan drove on the shoulder to bypass congestion before pulling alongside the victims and pointing a handgun at their heads.

Investigators said Morgan was driving a rented SUV with no markings identifying it as a federal vehicle. Both victims said they felt threatened by his actions, according to the complaint.

Investigators said Morgan was not responding to an emergency at the time and told authorities he was heading back to the Whipple Federal Building to end his shift and get gas.

Morgan told investigators he feared for his safety, yelled "Police! Stop," and believed the individuals were "agitators" who cut him off because he was a federal agent, according to the complaint.

Authorities have issued a nationwide warrant for Morgan’s arrest. He faces two counts of second-degree assault, each punishable by up to seven years in prison. Bail was set at $100,000, with conditions including no possession of weapons and compliance with all court appearances.

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Moriarty said the case moved more quickly than other investigations tied to Operation Metro Surge because authorities were able to complete their work "without obstruction or interference."

"Today’s charges reflect an important milestone in our efforts to seek accountability," Moriarty said, adding that her office is continuing to investigate more than a dozen other incidents involving federal agents.

Prosecutors are also reviewing whether to file charges against individuals accused of assaulting Hernandez during an anti-ICE protest outside the Whipple Federal Building last weekend.

Protesters swarmed Hernandez while she was reporting, blowing horns in her face, yelling obscenities and shoving her as she attempted to leave, according to video from the scene.

At one point, a protester pushed Hernandez into a fence, and another later shoved her to the ground as she yelled, "Stop touching me" and "Leave me, I am trying to leave!"

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Hernandez later said she suffered minor injuries, including scrapes and soreness.

A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office told Fox News Digital that three cases tied to the Hernandez incident have been submitted by law enforcement and are under review for potential charges, though a timeline for a decision remains unclear.

The cases were submitted out of custody, meaning no arrests were made at the time.

The FBI has opened a federal investigation. No charging decision has been announced.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE and DHS for comment.

Fox News' Elizabeth Heckman and Garrett Tenney contributed to this report.