Minnesota sues Trump admin to access evidence in federal shootings, including Alex Pretti, Renee Good cases

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The state of Minnesota is suing the Trump administration for access to evidence related to a series of shootings involving federal agents that sparked condemnation from Democrats during a federal crackdown on illegal immigration.

The lawsuit, filed in Washington D.C., by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office (HCAO), the state, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, names the Justice Department, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, as well as the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem as defendants.

The suit seeks evidence related to the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti and non-fatal shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis, an illegal immigrant, saying federal authorities are intentionally withholding the materials.

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Federal and local authorities have sparred over information about the shootings, which occurred during the administration's massive crackdown.

"It is extraordinary that we need to file this lawsuit at all," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said. "Cooperation between federal and state law enforcement in Minnesota is entirely routine: local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies on the ground in Minnesota have decades of relationships with each other and share a desire to solve crime and keep people safe."

"It should go without saying that we share jurisdiction with the federal government in this case: these incidents happened in Minnesota and fall under state law, regardless of the fact that federal agents are involved," he added.

Minnesota officials have blamed federal agents for the shootings, despite immigration authorities facing opposition from anti-ICE agitators while trying to arrest criminal illegal immigrants.

"These shootings are just three examples of the violent actions committed by federal agents in Minnesota during the Surge," the complaint said. "Federal agents also carried out illegal stops, sweeps, arrests, and dangerous raids in sensitive public spaces. The Surge created widespread fear among Minnesota residents, both citizens and noncitizens."

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Good was shot and killed on Jan. 7 when she attempted to ram her vehicle into a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, DHS said.

Pretti was fatally shot on Jan. 24 while confronting agents, which sparked outrage among critics of the surge. Sosa-Celis was shot on Jan. 14 after authorities said he attacked them with a shovel.

However, charges against the Venezuelan national were dismissed after video evidence suggested the officers involved may have made "untruthful statements," ICE Director Todd Lyons said at the time.

Operation Metro Surge ended soon after the Pretti shooting and federal agents were pulled out of Minnesota in February.

The lawsuit alleges that the federal government's policy of withholding evidence is unlawful and prevents local authorities from fulfilling a core duty to the people of Minnesota.

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"That responsibility rests primarily with Minnesota’s law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities — in this case, Plaintiffs — who must gather the evidence, evaluate the facts, and decide whether Minnesota criminal law was violated," it states.