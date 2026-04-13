TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez assaulted during Minneapolis ICE protest

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Frontlines TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez was attacked while covering an ICE protest in Minneapolis on Saturday.

At the Whipple Federal Building, protests took place over a local ICE field office that is also a detention facility.

Protesters swarmed Hernandez, blowing horns in front of her face, yelling obscenities and waving adult novelty products in front of her, as she tried to cover herself and run away.

"Get the f--- out of here," one protester is heard repeatedly yelling at Hernandez.

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Hernandez escaped from the swarm of protesters and then said, "get away from me" to a protester who continued to be up close to her. The protester then pushed Hernandez, who fell on the wired fence.

Hernandez got up and attempted to leave again, while yelling at protesters to get away from her.

Another protester attempted to tussle with Hernandez, but she was able to escape.

"Stop touching me!" Hernandez yelled back at protesters, and almost immediately after, a grown man is seen pushing Hernandez forward to the concrete.

Protesters continued to push Hernandez as she tried to get up and leave, and she was pushed down to the ground again.

"Leave me, I am trying to leave!" Hernandez shouted at one point.

In the video, other individuals at the scene claim they tried to help Hernandez escape the violent protesters, saying they stopped people from hitting her.

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Some individuals at the protest can be seen trying to calm some of the others down.

Following this, Hernandez posted on X that she sustained minor injuries.

She posted, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me today. My legs are scraped and my neck and back are sore, but I’m safe and doing okay. Just horrified that pockets of America are this dangerous and uncivilized."

She also claimed three people, including the man seen shoving her hard to the ground, are being charged in the incident.

According to Fox 9 Minneapolis, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Fox 9 reported deputies said four people will be charged in connection to Saturday's protest, three of them in connection to the assault of a journalist and a deputy.

Liberal streamer Andrew Mercado posted on X, in part, "what happened later shouldn’t have happened. Savannah was filming, not engaging with anyone, and it escalated into a physical confrontation that ultimately gave law enforcement a reason to step in and declare an unlawful assembly, shutting the entire protest down."

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Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon confirmed on X that the FBI has opened an investigation into the assault on Hernandez.