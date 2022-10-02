Minnesota police investigating potentially fatal plane crash onto residential home

Authorities in Minnesota are investigating the scene of a potentially fatal plane crash in Hermantown. The city is located just west of Duluth and about 150 miles north of Minneapolis.

Hermantown Police Department officers responded to the scene just before midnight after they were notified by the Duluth International Airport that a small airplane crashed onto the second floor of a residential building, the department said in a statement.

The control tower said the last known location of the Cessna 172 airplane was about 1 to 1.5 miles south of the airport. Emergency response crews ultimately found the wreckage in the backyard of a property on the 5100 block of Arrowhead Road, police said.

The single-engine aircraft struck the second floor of the home before falling and coming to rest in the backyard, Hermantown police said. The two occupants of the home were not injured.

It is not immediately known how many people were inside the plane, which can seat up to four people.

Investigators are still piecing together what may have caused it.

"The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified, and investigators are still working at the crash scene to determine the number of deceased individuals from the airplane," a statement from the Hermantown police said.

Authorities are urging members of the public to avoid the area.

The investigation into the crash remains active.