Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California

The Learjet 35 ended up on the shore of North Island in California on Friday afternoon after the pilot was unable to stop

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Emergency personnel respond after a civilian plane crashes into San Diego Bay Video

Emergency personnel respond after a civilian plane crashes into San Diego Bay

A small plane, a Learjet 35, crashed into San Diego Bay on Friday after at Naval Air Station North Island in California. 

Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California's San Diego Bay after failing to safely land.

Video on San Diego Web Cam's YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island. 

    It is unclear whether the pilot was injured after the plane crashed into San Diego Bay on Friday afternoon. (San Diego Web Cam)

    A small plane crashed near the shore of North Island in the San Diego Bay. (San Diego Web Cam)

    A Learjet 35 crashed landed into San Diego Bay on Friday afternoon. (San Diego Web Cam)

According to the flight tracking website, FlightAware, the small plane, a Learjet 35, took off from Halsey Field on North Island at 12:22 p.m. and made several "figure 8" movements before heading back toward the airfield at 1:17 p.m. 

San Diego is experiencing poor weather with some speculating that poor visibility and slippery condition caused the pilot to be unable to land safely. 

It is unknown how many people were inside the plane at the time of the crash landing and if there are any injuries.

No other information was made immediately available. 

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 