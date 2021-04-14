Minnesota police fortify Kim Potter’s home with concrete barriers

Police officers in the Minneapolis suburb of Champlin erected barriers around the home of the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop last weekend.

The New York Times reported that concrete barriers and fencing were wrapped around former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter’s home. A neighbor told the Wall Street Journal that the community is on edge.

"We’re stressed, we’re nervous," the woman told the paper. "I’ve been told some of the neighbors have left."

The Journal reported Tuesday that an officer at the home said Potter was not there.

DAUNTE WRIGHT SHOOTING: BROOKLYN CENTER POLICE CHIEF, OFFICER RESIGN AFTER 2 NIGHTS OF RIOTS IN MINNESOTA

The Washington County Attorney's Office said it is reviewing the shooting of Wright and expects to have a charging decision Wednesday, FOX9 reported.

Potter, a 26-year veteran of the police force and head of its police union, had been on administrative leave when she submitted her resignation along with police Chief Tim Gannon on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said at a news conference that the city had been moving toward firing Potter when she resigned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gannon has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser. She can be heard on her body camera video shouting "Taser! Taser!"

Protesters and Wright’s family members say there’s no excuse for the shooting.

Fox News' Louis Casiano and the Associated Press contributed to this report