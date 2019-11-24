Minnesota pilot rescued after plane gets entangled in power lines, dangles in mid-air

A pilot was rescued Saturday after his small-engine plane became entangled in high-voltage power lines in Minnesota, officials said.

Thomas Koskovich, 65, was flying his Piper Cub south when he became trapped in the wires in Scott County around 4 p.m., the Scott County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said they received a 911 call about a plane dangling upside-down in the air in Louisville Township.

NEW JERSEY SMALL PLANE CRASH LEAVES PILOT DEAD

Power to the wires was shut off, and rescuers near Shakopee worked to free the pilot, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Koskovich, who was the sole occupant of the plane, was not injured in the accident.

PILOT DIES WHEN SMALL PLANT CRASHES INTO CALIFORNIA HOME: AUTHORITIES

“This incident could have been much worse,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. “We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.