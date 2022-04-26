Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis-St. Paul
Published

George Floyd death: Minnesota judge nixes live cameras in courtroom for trial against accused cops

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill announced in a ruling on Tuesday that he would not allow the trial for former Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng to be livestreamed

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A Minnesota judge has ruled that no cameras will be allowed in the courtroom to livestream the upcoming trial for three former Minneapolis police officers accused in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill announced in a ruling on Tuesday that he would not allow the trial for former Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng to be livestreamed. Attorneys for the trio, who will be tried together starting with jury selection, had asked the judge to prohibit live coverage. 

MINNEAPOLIS RESIDENTS' LAWSUIT DEMANDING REVERSAL OF DEFUND POLICE POLICY EXPEDITED BY SUPREME COURT

    In this image from surveillance video, Minneapolis police Officers from left, Tou Thao, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are seen attempting to take George Floyd into custody in Minneapolis, Minn on May 25, 2020.  (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

    In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, paramedics arrive as Minneapolis police officers, including Derick Chauvin, second from left, and J. Alexander Kueng restrain George Floyd in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)

    FILE - This image from video shows Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020.  (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

     Former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao enters the Hennepin County Courthouse with his attorneys before a motions hearing in Minneapolis on July 21, 2020.  (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

    In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis Police Officer J. Alexander Kueng testifies during his trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court in St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP)

    Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane ( )

Cahill had allowed for live audiovisual coverage during the trial for ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, who has already been convicted in connection with Floyd’s death. But Cahill said that while he allowed such coverage during the April 2021 trial because of COVID-19, the virus was no longer enough of a threat for him to reasonably overrule attorneys’ objection. 

GEORGE FLOYD DEATH: EX-MINNESOTA POLICE OFFICERS FOUND GUILTY OF VIOLATING FLOYD'S RIGHTS

Jury selection for Thao, Lane and Keung is slated to begin on June 14, and opening statements are scheduled to start July 5. 

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on  June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on  June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Officials have said Kueng held his knees on Floyd’s back, while Lane had his legs and Thao maintained a perimeter by keeping bystanders back. Chauvin, who was convicted of murder, held his knee against Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes, despite Floyd’s repeated shouts that he could not breathe. 

The trio was already tried and convicted in a federal court of violating Floyd's civil rights.

