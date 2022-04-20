Minneapolis residents' lawsuit demanding reversal of defund police policy expedited by Supreme Court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A lawsuit brought by a group of Minneapolis residents claiming they have been subjected to "rampant crime" since George Floyd’s death and the rise of the defund police movement prompted rampant staffing shortages will advance to the state Supreme Court and a hearing has been set for June.

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the Upper Midwest Law Center’s (UMLC) petition for review of the Minnesota Court of Appeals’ recent decision that Mayor Jacob Frey has no duty to hire a single police officer despite the city charter’s police-to-population ratio requirement.

It also granted the non-profit, public interest law firm's motion to expedite the case, scheduling a state Supreme Court hearing on June 9, 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS CITY COUNCIL TO REVIEW TENTATIVE POLICE CONTRACT GIVING OFFICERS RAISES, $7K HIRING BONUSES

A group of eight residents in Minneapolis’ North Side argue they are still suffering from rampant crime caused by lack of police protection and seek the reinstatement of Hennepin County District Court’s July 1, 2021, decision ordering the city to immediately take action to ensure that they fund and employ a police force of at least 731 sworn officers, as required by the city charter, no later than June 30, 2022.

The appeal, filed by UMLC on the residents’ behalf, argues that the mayor cannot "dismantle" the police and create a "ghost force" if funding is required to be provided for them.

The state Court of Appeals agreed that the City Council must fund at least 731 officers, "but somehow held that the mayor has no obligation to use that money to staff the police force," UMLC said. "UMLC and the North Side residents argue that this makes no sense—the Charter requires the Mayor to ‘maintain’ a police force, the lack of officers on the force is crippling the City, and Mayor Frey testified under oath that he needs more money to hire more officers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Supreme Court made the right decision to take this case, which is so important to the safety of the people of Minneapolis," James Dickey, Senior Trial Counsel for the Upper Midwest Law Center, said in a statement. "We look forward to bringing our strong arguments to the Supreme Court and obtaining reinstatement of the order for Minneapolis to restore the police force and comply with the City Charter."