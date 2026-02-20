Expand / Collapse search
Campus Radical Newsletter: Teacher who lost job over 2-word post breaks silence, Chicago 'racial segregation'

White teens cleared of professor's hate crime allegations, Harvard students help asylum seekers

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Chicago students

Students walk to A. N. Pritzker elementary school  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DEI EXPOSED: Illinois district where faculty celebrated Charlie Kirk's death exposed over racial 'segregation' plan

ART AXED: University of North Texas cancels exhibit featuring anti-ICE art

CAMPUS CAUTION: Illinois university moves classes online after learning ICE is operating in the same building

Snow surrounding a pond on Virginia tech campus split with professor Onwubiko Agozino

Early morning fog surrounds a pond on a cold, snowy day on the Virginia Tech campus. (L) Photo of Virginia Tech professor Onwubiko Agozino taken on an unknown date.  (istock; Virginia Tech)

ALLEGATIONS DISMISSED: White teens cleared of hate crime allegations levied by Black Virginia Tech professor

BOOK BATTLE: Nashville teacher allegedly threatened with termination for refusing to read LGBTQ book to first graders

DEPORTATION DENIED: Palestinian activist accused of expressing desire to 'kill Jews' wins deportation case

FACULTY REVOLT: Columbia pulls promotion for DHS career expo after faculty claims university is aiding 'authoritarianism'

Harvard University banners hang in May 2025

Harvard University is offering an "Immigrant Justice Lab" history course that allows undergraduates to earn credit by conducting research and writing for asylum applicants in partnership with a nonprofit legal group. (Sophie Park/Bloomberg)

HARVARD ACTIVISM: Harvard students earn course credit helping asylum seekers as critics calls school 'bastion of woke activism'

CAREER DERAILED: Chicago-area teacher breaks silence after losing job over 2-word Facebook post supporting ICE: 'Devastating'

TPUSA CONTROVERSY: Maryland woman says TPUSA high school event raised 'serious concerns,' says Child Protective Services notified

This article was written by Fox News staff.

