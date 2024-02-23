Minnesota man admits to fatal shooting at graduation party that killed 14-year-old

Enrique Lucio Davila, 26, of St. Paul, Minnesota, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges linked to a shooting at a 2021 graduation party.

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a shooting at a 2021 graduation party that killed a 14-year-old boy.

Enrique Lucio Davila, 26, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Friday to aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder without intent and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Under a plea agreement, Davila will get 20 years in prison when he's sentenced May 3, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl was in the backseat of a car on June 5, 2021, when he was killed during a gun battle that involved his stepfather.

The stepfather and another man are serving prison sentences for their roles in the shootout.

