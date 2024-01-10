Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Minnesota house fire death toll rises to 4 after child dies of injuries

The MN fire started in the living room, blocking the family's escape route

Associated Press
Published
A fourth child has died of injuries suffered in a fire at a home in St. Paul, officials said Tuesday.

Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said 1-year-old Mauj CagTxuj Vaj died at Regions Hospital over the weekend, the Star Tribune reported.

Ker Lor, 28, and her six children — three boys and three girls — were found on the first floor of the home by firefighters and hospitalized after the early morning fire Jan. 3 in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood, according to the Star Tribune. Pa Cheng Vang, the children’s father, was at work at the time.

MN FAITH LEADERS SEEK ANSWERS AFTER MOSQUE FIRE SPARKS CONCERNS OF HATE CRIME

Their 5-year-old twin girls and 4-year-old boy also died.

Pa Cheng Vang speaks

Pa Cheng Vang speaks to the media with photos of his children in front of him in St. Paul, Minn., on Jan. 6, 2024. Authorities say a fourth child has died of injuries suffered in a fire at Vang's home. (Kyeland Jackson/Star Tribune via AP)

Vang said over the weekend that their 6-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter were no longer in critical condition and were showing signs of strength, according to the Star Tribune. Their mother also continues to recover at Regions.

MINNESOTA FIERY HOUSE EXPLOSION KILLS 1 IN ST. PAUL SUBURB

The fire broke in a living room on the main floor that the home's occupants would have had to go through to escape, Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso said Tuesday.

The cause of the fire was accidental, but it remains under investigation, Mokosso said earlier. The home had working smoke detectors.