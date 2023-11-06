Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota

MN faith leaders seek answers after mosque fire sparks concerns of hate crime

A separate fire was set inside the MN mosque earlier this year, forcing dozens of worshippers to evacuate

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Minneapolis police are investigating another fire at a mosque, and faith leaders want them to look closely at the motive if the fire that destroyed three garages is determined to be arson.

The fire at Mercy Mosque happened around midday Wednesday and caused more than $100,000 worth of damage. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports there have been at least six other instances of vandalism at Muslim houses of worship in the state this year, including two arson cases that are pending.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused this latest fire.

MINNESOTA MOSQUE ARSONIST CLAIMS HE COMMITTED CRIME TO PROTEST HOMELESS CRISIS

Minnesota Fox News graphic

It is unclear if the mosque was targeted in connection to previous attacks. (Fox News)

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE ARREST SUSPECT ACCUSED OF SETTING FIRE TO 2 MINNESOTA MOSQUES

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a statement that police should conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine if the mosque was targeted in the fire "in light of the previous attack and increasing community tensions."

In April, another fire was set in the hallway of Mercy Mosque that forced the evacuation of a day care and dozens of worshippers, and that was the second mosque fire in two days. A Minneapolis man has been charged in those fires.

SUSPECTED MINNEAPOLIS MOSQUE ARSONIST INDICTED ON FEDERAL CHARGES

A few weeks later, another fire was set at St. Paul’s Tawhid Islamic Center causing more than $250,000 worth of damage. Another man has been charged in that case.