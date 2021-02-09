Minnesota 'gun incident' at health clinic leaves multiple people injured, reports say
Multiple people are reportedly injured Tuesday following what police are describing as a "gun incident" at a health care clinic outside of Minneapolis.
Dispatchers say the event happened at an Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, Minn., around 11 a.m. local time, according to Fox9.
A suspect is in custody and details about the victims’ conditions -- and overall, how many were injured -- were not immediately available, the station adds.
