Minnesota
Published

Minnesota 'gun incident' at health clinic leaves multiple people injured, reports say

A suspect is in custody, reports say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Multiple people are reportedly injured Tuesday following what police are describing as a "gun incident" at a health care clinic outside of Minneapolis. 

Dispatchers say the event happened at an Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, Minn., around 11 a.m. local time, according to Fox9.  

A suspect is in custody and details about the victims’ conditions -- and overall, how many were injured -- were not immediately available, the station adds.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

