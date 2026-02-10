Minnesota GOP governor candidate’s daughter killed in St. Cloud stabbing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 22-year-old daughter of Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband Saturday in what police said was an apparent botched murder-suicide.

Officers with the St. Cloud Police Department responded to a residence in the 3100 block of 40 Ave. S. around 8:20 p.m. Saturday for a "medical emergency."

Officers located a 22-year-old female – later identified as Hallie Marie Tobler – with "multiple wounds."

A 23-year-old male – later identified as Dylan Michael Tobler – was also found at the scene with what investigators believe were self-inflicted stab wounds.

Hallie Tobler was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. Dylan was transported to St. Cloud Hospital and is "stable condition," police said. He is now in the custody of the St. Cloud Police Department and will be transferred to the Stearns County Jail where he will be held on charges related to the homicide.

The Minnesota Republican Party said it was "heartbroken" by Saturday night’s murder.

"There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow we feel for Jeff and his family," the Minnesota Republican Party said in a statement. "The loss of a child is unimaginable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this devastating tragedy."

Johnson's campaign page appeared to have been taken down by Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota Republican Party said Jeff has suspended his campaign out of "respect for his family and the enormity of this loss."