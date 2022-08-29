Minnesota crash kills 3, injures several others

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man and two young children have died and several others have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in a Twin Cities suburb.

Authorities say an SUV driven by a man and carrying a woman and three children crossed a median in Ham Lake and crashed into a pickup truck towing a trailer Sunday afternoon.

The SUV driver and one of the children, a toddler, were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say an infant was taken by air to a hospital and later declared dead.

The third child was also airlifted to a hospital and was in critical condition. The woman was transported by ambulance to the hospital and is in serious condition.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

The victims have not been identified.