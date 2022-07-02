Minnesota children pulled from lake as officials fear triple homicide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials fear that a triple homicide involving children under the age of five has taken place in Vadnais Heighs, Minnesota, Friday.

Two children were pulled from Vadnais Lake in Minnesota – one on Friday and one on Saturday – and first responders were searching for one more child and a woman believed to be the children's mother.

"A horrible set of facts appears to be developing," Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said Friday evening. "We do not know the certainty of all three children, but have recovered one child. There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children."

The second child was found, according to KSTP.

The children's father was also found dead earlier Friday, authorities told Fox 9 Minneapolis.

A small crowd gathered near the lake as an emergency boat searched the water Friday. A state patrol helicopter also assisted with the search.

The search was expected to continue Saturday morning.