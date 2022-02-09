Minneapolis school bus driver shot in head while young children were on board: police

A Minneapolis school bus driver was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon while transporting three young children, according to police.

Minneapolis police responded to a report of a school bus driver shot in the area of 37th and Girard Ave N. around 2:16 p.m.

Officers located the driver, rendered aid, and secured the scene, police told Fox News. Paramedics transported the driver to an area hospital. Police said the driver’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said the three young onboard the bus at the time of the shooting were each under the age of 10. None were injured and officers dropped them off at their homes.

Officers from the assault unit, shoot team, and crime lab are investigating. Police are declining to release the identity of the victim because of the violent nature of the crime. No arrests have been made.

Minneapolis Public Schools could not be reached for comment.

Video footage shot by Fox 9 shows the school bus idle at the intersection of a residential neighborhood. A single bullet hole is visible on the front windshield by the driver’s side.