Milwaukee shooting near Bucks-Celtics game leaves at least 2 wounded, hundreds seen fleeing

A Milwaukee shooting left at least two people with gunshot wounds Friday evening and sent others fleeing after near the Bucks-Celtics basketball game, according to reports.

"Everybody started running," witness Brittany Bergstrom, who was at a nearby restaurant, told FOX 6 in Milwaukee. "There was a stampede, people running over the shrubs, hats shoes on the ground, drinks spilled everywhere."

She said her boyfriend pulled her behind a brick wall, "and if he wouldn't have this outcome would be a lot different. And that's all I know and everybody took off running and I just kept running."

The victims were a man and a woman and their injuries are non-life-threatening, the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal reported.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

Several fights were broken up as the game was ending, FOX 6 reported, but it’s unclear if any of the fights had anything to do with the shooting.