Military members among 3 injured in Ohio interstate crash

Military members were among three people who were injured in a car crash on Interstate 75 in West Chester, Ohio, on Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to Fox News Digital that the three people, including members of the military, were injured in a three-vehicle crash.

Police did not specify to which branch of the military the service members belonged.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday near the I-275 and I-75 interchange, FOX 19 in West Chester reported.

Further details about the cause of the crash and the vehicles involved were not immediately released by police.

All lanes of the interstate were shut down as a result of the crash, though by noon, at least two of the lanes were reopened.