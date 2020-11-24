Mild Thanksgiving week temperatures for much of the US

We don’t have any major storms on the horizon this Thanksgiving week. A system across the Plains will bring wet weather, some thunderstorms and some snow. We could see isolated severe storms including hail and damaging winds over the Southern Plains later Tuesday, but then Wednesday and Thursday the risk will diminish. On Thursday the rain will move over the East Coast.

The Pacific Northwest is still getting rain and mountain snow this week stretching into Northern California. Things should taper off Thursday.

Temperatures will be mild for much of the country with no major cold outbreaks this week.

Despite warnings to avoid Thanksgiving travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, significant numbers of travelers have been passing through America’s airports. Some three million people went through U.S. airport checkpoints from Friday through Sunday, according to data from the TSA, marking the biggest crowds since mid-March, when the COVID-19 crisis took hold in the United States.

