Mild Thanksgiving week temperatures for much of the US

No major cold outbreaks either

By Janice Dean | Fox News
We don’t have any major storms on the horizon this Thanksgiving week. A system across the Plains will bring wet weather, some thunderstorms and some snow. We could see isolated severe storms including hail and damaging winds over the Southern Plains later Tuesday, but then Wednesday and Thursday the risk will diminish. On Thursday the rain will move over the East Coast.

The Pacific Northwest is still getting rain and mountain snow this week stretching into Northern California. Things should taper off Thursday.

Forecast highs for Thanksgiving day, 2020.

Forecast highs for Thanksgiving day, 2020. (Fox News)

Temperatures will be mild for much of the country with no major cold outbreaks this week.

Forecast for Nov 23, 20. (Fox News)

Despite warnings to avoid Thanksgiving travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, significant numbers of travelers have been passing through America’s airports. Some three million people went through U.S. airport checkpoints from Friday through Sunday, according to data from the TSA, marking the biggest crowds since mid-March, when the COVID-19 crisis took hold in the United States.

Fox News’ James Rogers and the Associated Press contributed to this article.

 

 

