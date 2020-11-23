Thanksgiving weather — what to expect

As America prepares for the Thanksgiving holiday, this is what the weather holds in store.

With America battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci have advised Americans to avoid Thanksgiving travel. However, the TSA has already noted significant numbers of airport passengers.

On Friday more than 1 million travelers passed through TSA checkpoints, according to data released by the agency. While this number was down from more than 2.5 million on the same day last year, it was the highest number of travelers passing through TSA checkpoints since Oct. 18 and only the second time that more than 1 million travelers have been recorded since March 16, 2020.

Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean says that while there will be some weather over the coming days that could delay travel plans for Thanksgiving, she does not anticipate extreme wintry or tropical conditions “that would be potentially dangerous to travelers on the road or in the air."

“The heavy rain and snow showers across the interior Northeast will push off the coast tomorrow,” she said, adding that a frontal system pushing across the Northern Rockies will move into the Plains and Mississippi Valley Tuesday and Wednesday. “There will be snow for the higher elevations and then showers and thunderstorms for the Plains,” she added. “Some heavy rain could cause some flooding issues. Wintry weather will be possible over the Upper Midwest and then change over to rain.”

Dean said the Pacific Northwest will see rain and snow for the mountains on Monday and then again on Wednesday. “Thanksgiving Day itself should be fairly quiet with mild temperatures for most of the country,” she added.

