Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

Migrant bus arrives in New York City, greeted with handshakes, blankets

Texas has sent numerous busses full of migrants in a bid to make powerful cities feel the immigration crisis

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Coming up on 'Fox News Sunday': September 4 Video

Coming up on 'Fox News Sunday': September 4

The chiefs of House Republicans’ and Democrats' campaigns, Reps. Tom Emmer and Sean Patrick Maloney, respectively, discuss the prospects of November midterms.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City officials greeted migrants exiting a bus in downtown Manhattan on Sunday, one of many sent from Texas.

The officials shook hands with each of the migrants before giving them blankets and leading them away from Port Authority in downtown.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more than a dozen busses to Washington D.C. and New York City in a bid to make the powerful cities feel the effects of the ongoing border crisis. Sunday's bus of at least 44 migrants was sent by the mayor of El Paso, Oscar Leeser.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders