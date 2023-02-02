Michigan woman whose children drowned in icy pond crash headed to trial

A woman whose three young sons drowned after she crashed her SUV into an icy pond is headed to trial.

Leticia Gonzales, 31, of Holland, waived her preliminary hearing before it could be held Thursday, MLive.com reported. The hearing is the stage in the criminal justice process where a judge decides whether enough evidence exists to order a trial.

Gonzales faces three counts of operating under the influence causing death in connection with the February 2022 crash. Investigators allege Gonazles was impaired after taking methadone when she drove into an icy retention pond.

Her sons, ages 4, 3 and 1, were strapped in car seats. Rescuers pulled them from the vehicle but they didn’t survive. Gonazles escaped with minor injuries.

Gonazles is due back in Ottawa County Circuit Court on Feb. 27 for an arraignment. That's the stage in the court process where pleas are typically entered.