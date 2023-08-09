Expand / Collapse search
Michigan woman charged with performing sex act on dog, caught by ex-boyfriend

Brittany McClure is charged with sodomy and animal abuse for the alleged acts with the dog

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Michigan woman allegedly performed sex acts with her dog and was caught by an ex-boyfriend, who saw it on video surveillance footage from inside the home. 

Brittany McClure was arrested this week on suspicion of sodomy and animal abuse against the couple's dog, Max, FOX 2 Detroit reported

ARIZONA SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY UNLEASHING PIT BULL ON PHOENIX OFFICERS

"In that video, it shows defendant Brittany McClure lying on the living room floor on a mattress with a blanket. She opens the blanket and calls the dog over," Taylor police Office Collop said in court on Wednesday. "She is heard saying ‘good boy’."

Michigan woman sex act on dog

Brittany McClure is charged in connection with performing a sex act with a dog in her home. (WJBK FOX 2)

McClure's former boyfriend turned her in after finding the sex act on surveillance video from cameras set up in the living room of their home. 

"(It was) plain as day: his ex-girlfriend performing fellatio on their dog named Max and her attempts to get Max to reciprocate," police Lt. Frank Canning told the news outlet. "Kind of an interest in fetish stuff that was seen on the internet. I don't know that any justification could justify these acts. She did own up to performing these acts on Max."

The dog was not hurt and was being taken care of by the ex-boyfriend. McClure allegedly told investigators the sex act with the dog only happened once. 

She was ordered to not have any contact with animals. McClure wasn't listed as being an inmate in the Wayne County jail. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.