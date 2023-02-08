Michigan woman charged in college student's New Year's death flees to Thailand: FBI

A Michigan woman who is being charged in the death of a college student has fled to Thailand in order to avoid being prosecuted, the FBI said.

Ben Kable, a Michigan State University student, died Jan. 1 when a car driven by Tubtim Howson fatally struck him in Oakland County, Michigan, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

At the time of the incident at around 1 a.m., Kable was walking down a road when he was hit.

Police say that the driver of the car stopped for a short amount of time and then fled the scene.

The FBI said travel records show Howson purchased a one-way ticket from Detroit Metro Airport to Thailand, with a layover in Dallas-Fort Worth. The woman left for Thailand just two days after purchasing the ticket and landed on Jan. 5.

A BMW 3 Series is believed to have been the car she was driving in the crash, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said that the car was registered to Howson.

At the time of the crash, Howson was going to Birmingham for work, according to deputies.

According to an unsealed FBI complaint, Howson "allegedly told a close associate after the crash that she thought she killed somebody and was going back to Thailand."

"When encouraged to turn herself in to police, Howson allegedly stated, ‘no cops, no cops,'" the complaint states.

A felony warrant was already issued for Howson's alleged failure to stop at the scene resulting in serious impairment or death, and the FBI says there is probable cause to charge Howson for felony interstate flight to avoid prosecution.